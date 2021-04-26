RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, a leading provider of managed cloud solutions, today announced the RapidScale Cloud Services - Infrastructure and Management's Network core systems supporting the client environments has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that RapidScale Cloud Services - Infrastructure and Management's Network core systems supporting the client environments has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places RapidScale in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, RapidScale continues to focus on enhancing our security measures for our customers. HITRUST is consistently innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Duane Barnes, Vice President and General Manager, RapidScale. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."
"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST CSF Certification provides reliable assurances that RapidScale is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar
RapidScale
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
