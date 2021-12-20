RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, a leading provider of managed cloud solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for the RapidScale Cloud Management Platform.
PCI DSS is one of the most renowned data security standards, mandating how payment card data is stored, processed, secured, and maintained. To attain this certification, organizations must meet a vigorous set of requirements that certify payment information is managed in a secure environment and specifications of major credit card brands. RapidScale has achieved the most scrutinized level of compliance, demonstrating its high-security standards and commitment to data protection and customer information security. With this certification, RapidScale is equipped to help organizations secure client cardholder data, reducing the administrative burden of clients to maintain data security standards so they can focus on running their businesses with peace of mind.
"Attaining PCI certification further cements our commitment to enhancing our security and compliance offerings for our customers," said Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale. "Achieving PCI compliance is another milestone for our organization to remain a trustworthy and reliable managed cloud service provider in the market. We are constantly taking the necessary steps to stay ahead of today's evolving threats. PCI compliance simply adds another level of expertise that we can pass along to our customers."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
