RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.
The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.
"We are thrilled to be a VMware Cloud Verified partner and make IT simple and efficient for our customers," said Duane Barnes, vice president, and general manager, RapidScale. "By leveraging VMware's Cloud Verified platform, we're able to offer industry-leading cloud services for enterprises looking to sustain a more mobile, productive, and secure workforce with other innovative VMware technologies such as Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and SD-WAN."
"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting RapidScale as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."
VMware's global network of more than 4,500 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.
For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified, and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Nikki Salazar
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
