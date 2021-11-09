RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Mike De Haan as a cloud solutions consultant for the Northeast region. Reporting to Sales Director, East Andrew Laughter, he will be responsible for enabling channel partners in the Northeast area and their ongoing growth and development in the region.
De Haan has a tenured career in technology, with experience across multiple facets within the industry. He previously worked for a sizeable value-added reseller and long-term RapidScale partner. Starting as a cloud business development specialist, De Haan demonstrated a strong interest and acumen for cloud computing, and he quickly advanced to a cloud solutions specialist. His core focus was the enablement of 200 account managers and training them on the Avant communications portfolio. De Haan built an all-star team of cloud sellers, and his company was awarded the Top VAR Award (fastest-growing) and reached the Million Dollar Pinnacle Club Membership with Avant.
"RapidScale's reputation for application delivery, industry-leading customer satisfaction score, and quality partner enablement are some of the reasons why my previous company chose to work with them for managed cloud services. Now, I'm excited to be sitting on the other side of the table," said De Haan. "I think my ability to truly understand my partners' sales processes and needs combined with the resources and knowledge from RapidScale will be instrumental in developing a successful cloud business for my partners."
He began his technology career working at carrier companies like Sprint Nextel and Verizon Wireless and then moved to Comcast as an outbound business representative. He also was involved in a SaaS startup that offered digital marketing on the Google platform.
"I'm excited to have a technical and experienced cloud sales expert on our team to support agents in the Northeast," said Laughter. "His background, skillsets, and ability to directly connect with agents will give him an edge in creating more long-term partner relationships in the region."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
