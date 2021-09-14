RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Brian Cheek as a cloud solutions consultant for the southeast region. Reporting to Sales Director, East Andrew Laughter, he will be responsible for enabling channel partners in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, guiding them in developing their cloud businesses.
For almost a decade, Cheek has been successful in IT and channel sales, holding various sales management roles. He previously worked for Veeam Software, where his business acumen and technical knowledge had given him the ability to uncover large sales opportunities and efficiently manage strategic accounts. Cheek has extensive experience selling cloud and on-premise backup and disaster recovery solutions, along with data migration and SaaS backup for Microsoft 365. He is skilled in business development and lead generation, actively contributing to his partners' sales strategies.
"I am looking forward to building strong, lasting relationships with my partners and guiding them to solve all their customers' IT needs with managed cloud," said Cheek. "My expertise in cloud backup will not only help my partners' clients enhance their data protection strategy in the cloud but will also help identify more opportunities for other managed cloud services that RapidScale offers. My favorite aspect of my role is figuring out how I work with agents to solve client problems as their strategic technology partner."
Cheek is certified in Veeam technical and professional sales. Previously, he won the 2020 Presidents Club at Veeam and the Big Shot Award for onboarding and enabling some of the company's largest partners. A true partner advocate, he is reputable for his communication and results-driven sales strategies. Many partners claimed that his creativity and support have helped them identify significant sales opportunities.
"I'm thrilled to have a seasoned cloud expert join our team. He genuinely cares for his partners, and I admire his drive in ensuring his partners are successful in their businesses," said Laughter. "I'm confident that he will be a true sales thought leader for agents in his region, always staying knowledgeable about cutting-edge cloud technologies while maintaining holistic and sustainable partner relationships."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar
