Cloud sales leader, Bryon Waters, joins RapidScale to help deliver go-to-market strategies for channel partners in these regions.
RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, today announced Bryon Waters had joined the company as a cloud solutions consultant for Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. Reporting to Director of Sales, East Brian Baker, Waters is responsible for supporting channel partners in the area, equipping them with the tools and resources to develop their cloud businesses. By providing technology sales expertise and go-to-market strategies, Waters will be enabling partners to drive cloud opportunities and maximize revenue.
"We're seeing market adoption of cloud services increase throughout the region," said Baker. "Bryon has extensive experience in technology sales and I'm confident that he will be an exceptional go-to consultant for our partners seeking to accelerate their businesses in the cloud. His hands-on approach and personal skills have given him an impressive track record for supporting partners in maximizing efficiencies and winning new clients. Partners in his region are in great hands."
With over 30 years of technically grounded IT experience, Waters has worked with various service providers to deliver world-class voice and data solutions to companies in the Fortune 100 and beyond. He has held technical and sales leadership roles at Flexential, CenturyLink, and Windstream Enterprise. Waters has a proven record of success in penetrating new market segments, account development, service delivery, and revenue growth. His thought leadership has developed talented sales teams and motivated them to achieve company objectives and meet revenue goals.
"Of all the professional accomplishments I have made in my life, the most important is developing trusted relationships with people I have met along the way," said Waters. "At the end of the day, I create solutions to problems for people in their business environments."
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
