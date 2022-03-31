Experienced channel sales leader, Ryan Howard, joins RapidScale to accelerate partner growth and engagement within the channel.
RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Ryan Howard to the team as a National Partner Manager. Reporting to Director of Sales, East Brian Baker, Howard is responsible for growing RapidScale's partner program and developing strategic partnerships with technology distributors and trusted advisors in the channel throughout the U.S. He will be supporting RapidScale cloud solutions consultants in developing go-to-market strategies with strategic partners.
"We look forward to working with a channel sales veteran to provide continued support and development of our national channel program," said Baker. "Ryan has an impressive track record of establishing meaningful industry relationships and meeting the unique business needs of channel partners. He has a great understanding of the market and is skilled at maximizing the efficiencies of his partners' businesses."
Howard has over 15 years of experience building channel programs, driving revenue by working to solve mutual business problems with technology solutions and IT services. He has extensive knowledge in IT hardware, software, and consulting services. Howard has worked closely with value-added resellers, manufacturers, and service providers, and his sales leadership has helped accelerate partner ecosystems and strategic alliances. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History with a concentration in Philosophy which he finds helps in all aspects of business and life.
"RapidScale's goals and priorities of empowering partners certainly align with mine as I continue to earn the trust and confidence of partners that I do business with," said Howard. "I'm looking forward to sharing my consultative skills, sales knowledge, and technical expertise within the channel and generating more cloud revenue through our managed cloud services."
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
