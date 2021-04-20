RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.
As a top finalist among 78 companies, RapidScale has exceeded the industry average customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 3.6, consistently achieving an average CSAT score of 4.8 out of 5. RapidScale is a global managed cloud services provider serving over 1,200 customers throughout the globe. The company is known for its expertise in application delivery, focus on security and compliance, and commitment to the people side of technology. Many of its customers outsource some, or all, components of their IT, without losing control or visibility of their environment.
"RapidScale prioritizes our customers and their needs. But what sets us apart from other providers is our ability to quickly deliver our cloud expertise and RapidResponse support to end-users," said Dustin Martinez, director of technical support for RapidScale. "Our team is committed to being true extensions of our clients' IT so that they can focus on running their businesses."
RapidScale's rating system determines the quality of an interaction or product by measuring customer satisfaction with the overall quality support they received. After a support ticket closes, customers receive a quick survey to provide immediate feedback. RapidScale has been deeply invested in this process to focus on delivering exceptional IT experiences for managed cloud.
"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize RapidScale as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
