RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, has been selected as winner of the "Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year" award in the fifth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.
RapidScale offers mobility through multiple managed cloud solutions, coupled with cloud security solutions to protect their cloud environments. The RapidScale portfolio is known for providing businesses, big or small, with a personalized cloud solution. With their reliable 24/7/365 support team, RapidScale creates exceptional IT experiences while providing workplace technology innovation, flexibility in integration and implementation, and perpetual enablement.
To help businesses seamlessly migrate to the cloud with no hassle, RapidScale's Microsoft 365 solution layers on managed migration services, unlimited support, easy learning and adoption tools, and a management portal for full-time access to all of Microsoft's popular tools.
RapidScale's Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution eliminates the time, effort, and worry about patches, upgrades, and end-user device troubleshooting. Virtualizing desktop environments allows employees to access what they need from any device. RapidScale also modernizes networks and connectivity with its SD-WAN services, developed to centralize management, drastically reduce bandwidth and operational costs, and improve cloud performance that's critical to enhanced end-user experiences.
Additionally, RapidScale's newest portfolio addition, Identity as a Service (IDaaS), is ideal for companies that want to make network access simple for employees without compromising security.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Mobile Breakthrough. Completely understanding each organization's unique goals helps us deliver optimized services that enable remote workforces and enhance business operations in the cloud," said Larry Steelman, vice president of New Business Ventures at Cox Business and CEO of RapidScale. "We continue to provide the best personalized cloud solutions that businesses of any size can trust. These solutions are built on the premise that no two businesses are alike, and neither should their cloud solutions be the same."
The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT, and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.
"What do small businesses and the world's largest enterprises all have in common? The need for reliable and efficient IT infrastructures. Today's businesses are operating in an ever-changing environment where flexibility is paramount, and they can't afford downtime, security threats, or compliance headaches," said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "RapidScale has the capabilities to address these challenges and further, to scale as companies grow. Their 'breakthrough' portfolio of end-to-end solutions to tackle both the most common and more unique technology issues companies face daily is what makes them our 'Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year' award winner."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
About Mobile Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products, and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi, and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale