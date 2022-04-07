Global managed cloud services provider is a proud Diamond Sponsor that continues to support women in IT and the channel.
RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company announced that it is a Diamond Sponsor of the Alliance of Channel Women ACWConnect Live! Networking Event, kicking off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. ACWConnect Live! will be held from 4-7 p.m., April 11, on the show's main stage, Level 2, Ballroom F at The Venetian.
At ACWConnect Live! Las Vegas 2022, ACW will join Channel Partners Conference in celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the remarkable change and growth of the channel community, and the promise that "The best is yet to come!"
ACW also will tackle change and growth we've all experienced on an individual level. Over the past two years, we've been tried and tested in surprising ways, becoming new versions of ourselves — personally and professionally. We've developed grit and resilience in an ever-changing environment. At ACWConnect Live! we'll explore "The Evolution of You."
The ACW event will feature our signature networking reception and engaging programming, such as:
- Keynote Address by MeiLee Langley, ACW member and Head of Worldwide Channel Marketing at LiveVox
- Welcoming remarks from incoming ACW President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo
- A prime location in the Channel Partners Conference & Expo Keynote Ballroom
- Not one, but two rapid-fire roundtables
- Raffle prizes
- More!
"Alliance of Channel Women is excited to come together as a community at ACWConnect Live! – an event that's made possible through the generosity of sponsors like RapidScale," said Jeppson. "We're thankful to RapidScale for supporting ACW's programs for women in the tech channel and our mission to promote diversity and inclusion in all its forms."
"For quite some time, several powerful women from our team at RapidScale have been ACW members and have been active in the professional development programs the organization offers," said Lisa Majdi, Cox Business Executive Director of Marketing. "We're so excited to support a successful organization that creates opportunities for channel women through learning, mentoring, and volunteering."
"ACW has been led by volunteers from day one and is literally a labor of love. Their dedication is matched and multiplied by the financial support of our generous sponsors," said ACW Board Member and Sponsorship Committee Chair, Carolee Cannata, Senior Channel Marketing Manager at Mavenir. "Thanks to companies like RapidScale, we provide not only ACWConnect Live! bi-annual networking events but also ongoing education, leadership, and mentoring programs. We're grateful for their steadfast support of the Alliance of Channel Women."
The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all women and men attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event. Admission is FREE to all ACW members and $30 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend FREE; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.
Companies interested in sponsoring ACW can find more information on the ACW website at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/sponsor.
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers by its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, and flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization for women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy, and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
