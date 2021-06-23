RALEIGH, N.C. , June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, announced it had been named a Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner for 2021 Channel Program of the Year and Managed Services presented by ChannelVision. All 2021 VSA winners have been published in June's digital edition of ChannelVision Magazine.
Since its establishment in 2008, RapidScale has been dedicated to the channel community. Over the past year, the organization has heavily invested in its channel program, resulting in total year-over-year partner sales growth of more than 100%. The company has hired more top talent in Utah, Arizona, Texas, and states in the Appalachian region to further support partners in their growing cloud businesses. Partners have also found success in RapidScale's Technology Leadership Academy, a sales enablement platform where agents can access sales resources, tools, and cloud sales training. Since launching in November 2019, 1,500 partners have signed up, and more than 700 have completed the cloud sales certifications.
Furthermore, RapidScale's recognition for managed services confirms its dedication to providing high-quality service to its customers. The company serves over 1,300 customers throughout the U.S. and has consistently earned an industry-leading customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 4.81 out of 5. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of IT, while others offload it all, benefiting from its expertise in application delivery, focus on security and compliance, and commitment to the "people" side of technology.
"On behalf of ChannelVision, I would like to congratulate all of this year's VSA winners," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The companies on this year's list are highly resilient and resourceful, having made it through the pandemic while remaining on the cutting edge of innovation."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
About ChannelVision Magazine
ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services (both on-premise and "in the cloud"), as well as technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT, and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom's gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.
Media Contacts
Berge Kaprelian
President/CEO
Group Publisher
ChannelVision Magazine
Dir 480-503-0770
Cell 602-750-9935
http://www.channelvisionmag.com
Nikki Salazar
Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist
RapidScale
(949) 299-5263
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale