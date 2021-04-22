LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RapidX, an innovative force in creating high-tech products for modern lives, is adding two new assortments to its existing line of Qi-certified chargers. Modula5, the world's most versatile modular solution, lets users chain up to seven charging pods together for ultimate expandability, while the wall-mounted MyCharging Station will act as a hub for up to seven devices simultaneously.
"Both product lines are designed to simplify the ever-expanding mass of cords and devices that now litter desks, kitchen countertops, living room tables, nightstands and more especially now that Americans are spending more time at home, " explained Ammar Adra, Founder.
Magnetic Power: Modula5
The patent-pending Modula5 is ready for use at home or on the road, using a unique system that links up to seven charging pads together through proprietary magnetic connections. Users can also design their own flow by adding as few or many charging pods as they choose. And, using only one cable to connect to a wall outlet, Modula5 can charge all Qi devices with up to 10 watts of power each.
Elegantly designed with a minimalist appeal, the silicone soft-touch finish pads evoke curved tiles that will both stand out aesthetically and seamlessly integrate with home décor. Fully modular, each charging pad can be used by itself with a USB-C cord or magnetically linked to another pod, eliminating the chance of taking the "wrong" pad if only one is needed for a trip to the office or travel.
The initial release of the Modula5 is now available at RapidX and Amazon available in the following configurations:
- Phone Pods: With the ability to charge iPhone, Android, AirPods or any other Qi-enabled device, it's easy to start with one pad for $29.99 and add when more devices need to be charged simultaneously.
- Apple Watch Pod: This charger was specifically designed to charge any Apple Watch from Series 1 through 6 with a pre-installed Magnetic charger and is available for $59.99.
- Two Phone Pack Bundles: Showcasing its magnetic expandability, this set comes with two phone pads, one USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 30W USB-C Power Adapter and is available for $79.99.
Fulfilling its promise of expandability, the Modula5 line will continue to grow and expand with additional colors, styles, and accessories that can integrate seamlessly with the existing system
Cord Clutter Buster: MyCharging Station
The patent-pending MyCharging Station was designed to help families, roommates or tech enthusiasts streamline charging and storage for all of their devices at once. Eliminating the need for everyone in the family to charge their devices while taking over the kitchen counter or family room coffee table, MyCharging Station is an all-in-one, wall-mounted solution that organizes and declutters while users power up.
Wall-mounted by connecting to a standard wall outlet, MyCharging Station is equipped to charge every device in the house. Featuring two traditional power outlets with Surge Protection, four USB Ports including one 45W USB-C port for fast charging phones or tablets, MyCharging Station can simultaneously charge up to seven devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more - each with its own slot.
To keep the tangled mess of cords at bay, MyCharging Station features an integrated and foldable cable management system that can easily store one device and run cables from the device to each port. As an added bonus, MyCharging Station also features a dedicated Apple Watch holder, as well as a 10W wireless charger. An integrated nightlight with an adjustable dimmer is also included to help everyone quickly and easily find their personal device after dark. It comes in both black and white color options to blend seamlessly with any home décor.
MyCharging Station is now available at RapidX and Amazon in black or white for $79.99 each. Each comes with one USB-C, lightning and micro USB cable for immediate charging needs.
Modula5 and MyCharging Station join RapidX's growing line of charging solutions that include:
- Prismo: Shifting into a more colorful spectrum, Prismo offers a new experience - a fun charger that lets everyone express themselves through the push of a button. Whether they like red, green, blue, yellow or an endless stream of pulsating and changing colors, Prismo can match their mood, the color scheme of their room or whatever video game that might be played. Prismo is available at RapidX and Amazon for $29.99.
- MyPort: The ultimate charger for road warriors or travelers, MyPort combines a phone stand, power bank, and wireless charge in one sleek device. Whether standing a phone vertically for use while charging wirelessly or bringing along the included 10,000 mAh battery for charging on the road, this MyPort is versatile enough for every situation. MyPort is available at RapidX and Amazon for $79.99.
