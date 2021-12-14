CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RateQuote™, a free insurance comparison platform for consumers nationwide, launched medicare within its proprietary lead generation technology, officially expanding beyond auto insurance.
The company was able to secure partnerships and broaden its customer reach through diverse marketing as it looks forward to the Open Enrollment (OEP) period in January.
"Expanding into the Medicare space is something that our team has been really excited about and where RateQuote can add value to both consumers and insurance providers," says Scott Sullivan, President of RateQuote. "With the strong partnerships we've built, a clear vision and a sound internal infrastructure, we knew the time was right to make the move."
RateQuote.com's new medicare offering simplifies the medicare process by using its proprietary GreatQuote™ matching algorithm and allowing shoppers to take the stress out of finding quality, affordable coverage. As an independent provider of insurance information and options, RateQuote™ works with insurers to streamline the shopping experience and make insurance selection a trusted and hassle-free experience. To learn more, visit https://www.ratequote.com/.
