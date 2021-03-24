WASHINGTON, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RatnerPrestia is honored to have been selected as a Member Company of the Board of Directors of the German American Business Council (GABC). RP has been represented by its CEO, Jonathan H. Spadt, as a Leadership Member of the GABC since 2010.

Founded as an initiative of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2004, the GABC is an independent non-profit organization fostering a robust transatlantic business dialogue between Germany and the US. Its mission is to support businesses and entrepreneurship by building trust and understanding between global stakeholders.

Spadt's interest in the GABC has been strong for many years, given the Firm's interest in the transatlantic relationship. "The GABC is an exceptional organization, led by many extraordinary business leaders. Its strength emanates from its focus on the non-partisan sharing of expertise in all areas of bilateral trade and business," Spadt says.

GABC events bring together U.S. and German senior business leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic community to exchange views on important issues facing its transatlantic member companies.

About RatnerPrestia:

RatnerPrestia is a law firm expert in all things IP. The Firm handles procurement, enforcement, licensing, commercialization, global strategic IP planning, and all related business aspects of IP. The Firm has attorneys experienced and successful in all relevant U.S. jurisdictions, including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, The U.S. International Trade Commission and Federal Courts, both trial and appellate. This expertise extends to all areas of IP protection, including patent, design, copyright, software, trademark, and trade secret protection.

Media Contact

Kerry Boll, RatnerPrestia, +1 610-993-4204, kboll@ratnerprestia.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE RatnerPrestia

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.