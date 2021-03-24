WASHINGTON, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RatnerPrestia is honored to have been selected as a Member Company of the Board of Directors of the German American Business Council (GABC). RP has been represented by its CEO, Jonathan H. Spadt, as a Leadership Member of the GABC since 2010.
Founded as an initiative of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2004, the GABC is an independent non-profit organization fostering a robust transatlantic business dialogue between Germany and the US. Its mission is to support businesses and entrepreneurship by building trust and understanding between global stakeholders.
Spadt's interest in the GABC has been strong for many years, given the Firm's interest in the transatlantic relationship. "The GABC is an exceptional organization, led by many extraordinary business leaders. Its strength emanates from its focus on the non-partisan sharing of expertise in all areas of bilateral trade and business," Spadt says.
GABC events bring together U.S. and German senior business leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic community to exchange views on important issues facing its transatlantic member companies.
About RatnerPrestia:
RatnerPrestia is a law firm expert in all things IP. The Firm handles procurement, enforcement, licensing, commercialization, global strategic IP planning, and all related business aspects of IP. The Firm has attorneys experienced and successful in all relevant U.S. jurisdictions, including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, The U.S. International Trade Commission and Federal Courts, both trial and appellate. This expertise extends to all areas of IP protection, including patent, design, copyright, software, trademark, and trade secret protection.
Media Contact
Kerry Boll, RatnerPrestia, +1 610-993-4204, kboll@ratnerprestia.com
SOURCE RatnerPrestia