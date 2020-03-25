BOISE, Idaho, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented the Above and Beyond Award to Ravenswood Solutions March 10th at Ravenswood's Boise operations center.
The Above and Beyond Award recognizes employers at the local level who have exceeded the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by providing their Guard and Reserve employees with additional, non-mandated benefits.
ESGR representatives in attendance thanked Ravenswood for its support of employed Guardsmen and Reservists in addition to Ravenswood's primary function of supplying government agencies with technology and support services for combat training.
"Ravenswood takes great pride in having Guardsman and Reservists on our team," said Ravenswood CEO Dan Donoghue. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to these employees and will continue to provide them with steadfast support."
About Ravenswood Solutions
Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Our field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and mapping, realistic training effects, and turnkey support services that are customized for each client.
Ravenswood leverages 25 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made us the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.
