DENVILLE, N.J., Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ravkoo™, the pharmacy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, announced a new partnership with corstet.com for patient prescription management. Corstet's TeleMD programs now offer ravkoo's Digital Pharmacy Card for member discounts. Corstet is dedicated to providing the most accessible medical care with patient access to TeleMD. It offers telemedicine consultations with licensed physicians able to prescribe for patients anywhere in the USA.
Corstet followers are being encouraged to register with ravkoo™ to take advantage of prescribed, low-cost generic drugs. Prescriptions will be delivered for free to a patient's pharmacy of choice or to their homes, either the same or next day after their physician calls in the prescription to ravkoo™ Digital Pharmacy.
"We are pleased to announce our partnership with ravkoo Digital Pharmacy," said Monica Stettner-Corsi, CEO & Owner of Corstet.com. "Dr. Jerome R. Corsi and I have always been champions of delivering medical care to those who need it most, effectively, patients without health insurance. This demographic is a frequently ignored but vital market. Partnering with ravkoo™ by providing the ravkoo Discount Card will empower patients to save up to 80% at almost any pharmacy, including the major chain pharmacies. We are proud to help patients receive substantial savings on prescription drugs and help relieve the anxiety of needing care, even though they have no access to medical insurance."
ravkoo™ has chosen to partner with corstet.com based on its reputation for serving patients with caring and professional medical services.
The ravkoo™ SaaS platform works with over 400 nationwide pharmacy distributors in more than 110 major cities. ravkoo provides free same-day delivery to its patients' doorsteps. ravkoo's mission is to improve patient medication compliance through convenience, consultation and fair pricing.
