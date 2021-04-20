AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ravkoo, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pharmacy platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Prescribery, the telehealth leader that has created a software platform that streamlines essential communications between pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients. Prescribery has solved the issue of having to run multiple software platforms to meet the needs of its clients. Now, the proprietary platform directly connects pharmaceutical manufacturers with patients, resulting in a seamless and cost-effective experience.
"We sought this partnership based on Prescribery's proprietary technology," explained Alpesh Patel, CEO of ravkoo. "It's a natural fit, a relationship and technological integration that promise great advantages to healthcare businesses and their clients."
Prescribery's breakthrough technical solutions are dedicated to patient experience and feasibility. ravkoo is a natural extension of Prescribery's platform functionality. ravkoo takes Prescribery's manufacturer-to-patient capability to the ultimate conclusion: With ravkoo, Prescribery users can easily arrange for the fulfillment and fast home delivery of prescriptions.
Prescribery has been in the telehealth space for over 11 years. "Prescribery was built from the ground up to improve patient access and the user experience," said Joe Duarte, CEO of Prescribery. "Our mission was born out of frustration. We envisioned a time when healthcare organizations no longer had to stitch software together on a piecemeal basis. We have positioned Prescribery as a go-to solution that enables a new level of ease in the patient experience." The telehealth category has expanded dramatically in the last year, an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ravkoo is a digital platform with approximately 400 nationwide pharmacy distribution centers in over 100 major cities. ravkoo provides free same-day delivery to its patients' doorsteps and its mission is to improve patient medication compliance through convenience, consultation and fair pricing. The company is building a strong partner network that continues to grow and offer convenience and economy to patients across the United States.
