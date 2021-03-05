TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ravkoo™, a digital SaaS platform for prescriptions, and medifriendRx announced that they are partnering to place convenient prescription-dispensing kiosks inside Florida medical practices. This move will enable providers and medical practitioners to write and fill patient prescriptions in their own offices. ravkoo™ will stock select medications in the providers' prescription dispensing kiosks appropriate to the medical specialty of the specific physician. To save time, effort and keep patients safe from adding another place where they would be exposed to other potentially sick people, patients will immediately receive their medications prescribed through the kiosk after their appointment with the doctor. The kiosk offers an interactive touch screen monitor that allows the patient to speak virtually with a live, board-certified pharmacist.
"The Prescription (Rx) dispensing kiosk is going to be located in medical offices in the state of Florida," said ravkoo's CEO, Alpesh Patel. "A doctor can request for ravkoo™ to add a kiosk to their office, and ravkoo™ will set it up quickly and efficiently. We want our patients to experience absolute convenience by bringing home medications from just the one trip to the doctor. During these times of COVID-19, anything doctors can do to help their patients avoid having to stand in long lines in areas which may not be well ventilated, will keep them from contracting the virus and ultimately protect their health."
According to medifriendRx CEO, Max Iantorno, "Connecting medifriendRx with ravkoo's vast pharmacy network improves the patient's ability to have greater access to their prescription medication. ravkoo™ is a front-runner in the industry, always searching for the best technology to provide to its customers. medifriendRx works on strengthening the 'triangle of care' among patients, doctors, and pharmacists. Our kiosk creates convenience, comfort and safety for all parties involved throughout the prescription process."
ravkoo™ is a digital Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescriptions, providing free same-day and next-day delivery to patients' doorsteps. ravkoo's mission is to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultation, and affordability. Alongside fulfilling their mission, ravkoo™ is also dedicated to giving back to the community. ravkoo™ is now helping neighborhood communities by donating $1 to charity for every prescription filled. Join the ravkoo™ family and contribute to benefiting lives across the US.
