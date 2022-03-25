NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advance Group, New York's largest office moving, warehousing, logistics and furniture installation company, announced today that they will scale their efforts to service its clients by hiring Ray Gunst, as Vice President of National Accounts. Mr. Gunst comes to The Advance Group with over 30 years of industry experience.
" We are pleased to have Mr. Gunst join our Executive Team. Our expansion into new markets will have challenges and we feel confident that Ray is the best candidate for the job. Being Vice President of National Accounts isn't for the lighthearted," says Anthony Parziale, President of the Advance Group. National Accounts have distinct needs and takes a certain kind of person to be able to properly service and maintain them. Ray's expertise in logistic and his unique ability to quickly solve problems will be an asset to the us and our clients."
"I am truly honored to be a part of The Advance Group, as I get to work with a strong team and a company with exceptional leadership. I have watched the company grow and expand over the recent years and it's truly impressive. I really enjoy solving problems in a cost-effective way for my clients and I look forward to challenges ahead, says Mr. Gunst. As VP of National Accounts I will be able to harness my years of experience and expertise in moving, furniture installation, logistics and warehousing to enhance the Advance Groups efforts in these areas and serve its clients with perfection in mind.
About The Advance Group
The Advance Group is the largest and most experienced corporate moving solutions provider in the New York tristate area. An innovative organization, it includes office moving, furniture installation, product distribution, storage, technology solutions, refinishing services, logistics and document management. The Advance Group has over 40 years of broad-based experience, national and international connections for complex moves, the largest talent pool and most experienced management-level team in the industry, and a centralized management operation that, together, provide a seamless, cost-effective, and highly coordinated response to your most challenging projects.
