NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium wireless audio brand Raycon is expanding its retail footprint by partnering with the leading consumer electronics retailer in the Southeast, BrandsMart USA.

In its mission to democratize the tech world, Raycon has joined forces with BrandsMart USA to offer its most popular and affordable styles to the communities of Florida and Georgia. Southeastern communities will now have the opportunity to enjoy high-quality tech features such as noise-cancelling, optimized microphone technology, and wireless charging for as low as $79.99.

"Brandsmart USA is one of the premier consumer electronics retailers in the country. Raycon is delighted to have Brandsmart USA as an authorized retail partner for our brand and we are looking forward to contributing to their continued growth and success for years to come," says Ray Lee, CEO of Raycon.

BrandsMart USA shoppers now have access to Raycon's best-selling Everyday Earbuds ($79.99) and Everyday Headphones ($99.99) in classic color ways of black, white, red, blue, and rose gold.

Raycon is available at all BrandsMart USA locations as well as online. For location information & more, visit https://www.brandsmartusa.com/.

Media Contact

Khortlyn Cole, Michele Marie PR, +1 3233267845, khortlyn@michelemariepr.com

SOURCE RAYCON

