SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant and Premier Wireless Solutions (PWS) today announced their strategic partnership to provide unprecedented speed, bandwidth and network performance for Raydiant ScreenRay LTE digital signage.
Enabling the next generation of digital signage solutions that deliver exciting new customer experiences with interactive, high bandwidth visual signage, Raydiant's new ScreenRay LTE product has embedded the Sierra Wireless MC7455. Working with Premier Wireless Solutions Raydiant selected Sierra Wireless to provide LTE embedded modules and significantly reduce overall development time and time-to market. Raydiant has embedded the Sierra Wireless MC7455 into its new product ScreenRay LTE. The AirPrime® MC7455 module provides optimized 4G LTE Cat-6 IoT connectivity that offers customers unprecedented speed, bandwidth and network performance in a PCI express mini-card form factor making it ideal for networking equipment.
"The wealth of Sierra Wireless documentation and mature Software Development Kit (SDK) helped us accelerate hardware development, while PWS helped us improve our ScreenRay LTE solution by providing us with the components needed to create a more robust product. The module has extensive carrier approvals and multiple carrier images, so it allows for widespread use of the device," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO, Raydiant.
"We have several large customers with hundreds of locations, and many of their locations don't support reliable Wi-Fi. Our partnership enables customers like banks and hospitals, who don't want to open up their Wi-Fi networks, to provide a better on-location experience. By giving our customers the options to use Wi-Fi, Ethernet and cellular, it will make it much easier for them to scale – at each location and across locations," explained Marhamat.
As brick and mortar retail locations begin to reopen, communicating and engaging with in-store customers will be more important than ever. Internet connected digital signage provides store operators with the opportunity to create seamless online and offline experiences that drive sales, reinforce their brand values, and ensure their message is communicated properly.
