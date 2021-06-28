DEARBORN, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 24, 2021, more than 60 students from across the nation were honored for their problem-solving inventions inspired by current global issues or difficulties found in their everyday lives, during the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, powered by The Henry Ford. Raytheon Technologies has been a partner and presenting sponsor of Invention Convention U.S. Nationals since 2016. The sixth annual event marks the first time Raytheon Technologies has joined as the title sponsor. More than 400 award-winning K-12 inventors participated in this year's virtual event hosted by The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation correspondent Albert Lawrence.
"Over the past year these curious inventors have shown us that anything is possible if you just dream big," said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO, The Henry Ford. "Their approach to solving the problems they face, both big and small, is both inspiring and reassuring that the future is in great hands."
In an effort to ensure that students who worked year-round on their inventions received the proper recognition they deserved in a safe way, The Henry Ford once again held the competition virtually. Prior to advancing to the US national event, students competed at local and regional levels. To participate in Invention Convention, students had to submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process, and a display board highlighting key points of the invention process.
"The inventions this year, like every year, make us hopeful for our shared future these young inventors will define," said Randy Bumps, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Raytheon Technologies. "We believe the experience each student gains through the Raytheon Technologies U.S Nationals Invention Convention today is the foundation that will allow them to lift communities, solve big problems, and change industries with their inventions tomorrow."
This year's inventors taking home top honors include:
- 11th-graders Soham Joshi and Raaghav Malik from Ohio, received multiple awards, including Raytheon Technologies Most Innovative Award for their invention, S.E.N.S.E – a multipurpose robotic glove designed to teach sign language through guided manual motions. Video
- 10th-graders Christopher and Nicholas Kwok of San Carlo California, received multiple awards, including People's Choice, for their invention, Chaeto Biofilters: Chemically Modified Chaetomorpha to Mitigate Ocean Acidification. Video
- 10th-graders Barnabas Li, Michelle Li and TJ Lu of Watkinsville Georgia, for their invention, LitPad. Video
- Seventh-grader Katie Russel from Wallingford Connecticut, for her invention, Power Purifier. Video
- Fifth-grader Lily Zezula from Ridgefield Connecticut for her invention, The Turtle Tent. Video
- Third-grader David Morales of Bedford New Hampshire for his invention, The Waterballer. Video
Invention Convention Worldwide is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills and builds confidence in invention, innovation and entrepreneurship for life. To participate, students are required to submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process and a display board highlighting key points of the invention process.
Prizes and opportunities this year included pro bono patent awards from law firms WilmerHale, Cantor Colburn, Cooley and Clark Hill, gift cards and scholarships from the event's sponsors, including title sponsor Raytheon Technologies. The winner of the event's top accolade, the Raytheon Technologies Most Innovative Award, will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
A recording of the awards ceremony can be viewed here https://youtu.be/BE8WANcArEU
The mission of Invention Convention Worldwide is to bring invention education to every student everywhere. Organizations interested in bringing the year-long program to their region can get more information at inventionconvention.org.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Media Contact
Melissa Foster, The Henry Ford, 3139826126, melissaf@thehenryford.org
SOURCE The Henry Ford