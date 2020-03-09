WESTFORD, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced RazorLine, LLC, a hosted Voice over IP (VoIP) provider, is leveraging Ribbon's Microsoft-certified Session Border Controller (SBC) Software Edition (SWe) Lite to extend Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) voice connectivity to Microsoft Teams users via its new Team8 service. The SBC SWe Lite is an integral part of Ribbon's Enterprise offerings. Eastwind Communications, a leading systems integrator and Ribbon reseller, successfully deployed, configured, and integrated the Microsoft Azure cloud-based Ribbon SBC with RazorLine's Team8 service.
Microsoft Teams is a rapidly growing unified communications platform that combines workplace collaboration capabilities, such as chat, voice and video meetings and application integration. Ribbon is among only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are certified by Microsoft for Microsoft Phone System Direct Routing, a service that connects voice calling in Microsoft Teams with the PSTN to allow Teams users to securely connect to anyone in the world with carrier-grade voice quality. RazorLine has deployed Ribbon's Application Server, which is one of the most widely deployed Application Servers in the world, for its national hosted voice service. Team8 utilizes Ribbon's Application Server and SBCs to manage traffic between a company's Microsoft Teams users and the PSTN.
"Leveraging Ribbon's market-leading Microsoft-certified technology enables us to confidently deliver all of our customers' telephony and communications needs and now we can enhance their Microsoft Teams collaboration experience with Direct Routing via our Team8 service," said Gene Dry, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, RazorLine. "Our Team8 service is a great solution for our business customers looking to enhance their Office 365 communications and collaboration experience with advanced features, like secure chat, file sharing, conferencing, and in-app voice calling."
Dry added, "It is great to have trusted partners such as Ribbon and Eastwind that deliver world-class communications solutions and are there every step of the way, from purchase through deployment, to provide top-notch service."
"RazorLine is a longtime Ribbon customer that has built its hosted voice service with high-quality Unified Communications technology and unparalleled service and support – so we are delighted they are leveraging our SBC SWe Lite to power their new Team8 Direct Routing service," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Business Development for Ribbon. "They are always forward-thinking and early adopters of technology as evidenced by their vision to extend their experience with Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service offerings to Microsoft Teams users. This latest deployment is a great example of how trusted partners like Eastwind, a longtime Ribbon reseller, do an outstanding job of delivering our solutions to valued customers like RazorLine."
"We know when we sell Ribbon solutions to savvy customers like RazorLine, they can be confident they are getting market-proven solutions that will help them enhance their business communications offerings," said Tony Agostinelli, President of Eastwind. "RazorLine's Team8 service is a very attractive offering for businesses looking for the latest in cloud-based hosted collaboration services that comes with every communications functionality a company needs to improve productivity and collaboration for its employees."
Key Takeaways
- RazorLine is leveraging Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBC SWe Lite for its new Team8 Microsoft Teams Direct Routing offering.
- Team8, which runs on Microsoft Azure, provides secure, high quality PSTN voice access to Microsoft Teams users while delivering customized, cloud-based communications capabilities.
- Ribbon is one of only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are certified to deliver Direct Routing in Microsoft Teams. The SBC SWe Lite is an integral part of Ribbon's comprehensive enterprise portfolio.
- RazorLine is a longtime Ribbon customer, who selected the Ribbon SBCs because of their market-proven capabilities, Microsoft certification and integration with Ribbon's Application Server.
- Ribbon reseller Eastwind Communications, a leading systems integrator, sold and deployed the Ribbon SWe Lite to RazorLine.
About Ribbon (Nasdaq: RBBN)
We deliver global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, agility and automation and includes optical and packet networking, core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, and leading-edge software security and analytics tools. To learn more, visit RBBN.com.
