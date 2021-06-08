BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8, 2021 Razorvision Consulting, the experts in digital lending technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NXTsoft, the market leader in API connectivity.
Razorvision Consulting's Fast Cash is a bundled service that allows customers to deliver a fully-customized digital lending solution with the speed and cost effectiveness of a boxed solution. Through this partnership with NXTsoft, Razorvision's customers can integrate Fast Cash with their core system in as little as 90 days and begin offering a fully-customized digital lending experience to applicants.
"The demand for unsecured digital lending is growing at a rapid rate," Razorvision Consulting CEO Don Isbell said. "Consumers are abandoning financial institutions for alternative lenders who offer a better customer experience and faster funding. While out-of-the-box lending software promises speed to market, it can be clunky, error-prone and difficult to implement. Building custom lending solutions can be expensive and challenging to integrate with core banking systems. Razorvison and NXTsoft's partnership will expeditiously facilitate the seamless integration of Fast Cash with a financial institution's core provider, empowering the financial institution to easily deliver a high-quality, fully-customized digital lending experience to their customers."
NXTsoft has been in API market space for over 25 years and has over 1000 financial institutions that currently utilize its OmniConnect secure API solution to transmit data real-time between core systems and ancillary applications.
"NXTsoft is pleased to partner with Razorvision in their goal to help financial institutions transform the digital lending experience, said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "The combined solution of OmniConnect and Fast Cash expedites core connectivity, allowing financial institutions to get started with an excellent lending experience quickly and cost effectively."
Advantages include:
- Instantaneous consumer access to funds upon approval
- Seamless recording of loans into the core
- Auto-updated ledger and treasury reports
- Auto AML and BLS scans
About Razorvision Consulting:
As the experts in digital lending, Razorvision Consulting delivers profitable and strategic digital lending solutions for financial institutions. From strategy to execution, we help our clients originate thousands of unsecured digital loans every day. Razorvision Consulting is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.razorvision.net or email info@razorvision.net.
INTERVIEWS ARE AVAILABLE WITH RAZORVISION FOUNDER DON ISBELL BY CONTACTING MEDIA DIRECTOR CLAIRE.BRANDON@RAZORVISION.NET OR 817-437-9442.
About NXTsoft:
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., NXTsoft's OmniConnect is the market leader in API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 800-915-3381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
Claire Brandon, Razorvision, 817-437-9442, claire.brandon@razorvision.net
SOURCE NXTsoft