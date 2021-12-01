LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced its acquisition of Author's Republic, a leader in bringing the works of self-published authors to audio listeners around the globe. With this acquisition, RBmedia extends its ability to ensure all top-quality audiobooks are available everywhere to everyone via every major outlet.
"As the only independent, truly open, self-published audiobooks marketplace we are thrilled to combine forces with RBmedia to ensure that all content creators can get their audiobooks onto more platforms and in front of more listeners in the easiest way possible," said Darren Speers, General Manager of Author's Republic.
Author's Republic offers an extensive audiobook distribution portal that delivers audiobooks to the widest network of retail channels and libraries in the world and aggregates all author royalties to a single centralized dashboard. RBmedia and Author's Republic will also provide audiobook creation tools, a narrator marketplace, and other functionality to enable self-published authors to produce and distribute their audiobooks to as many listeners as possible.
"Self-published authors should be able to get their books onto every platform, world-wide, under the best terms," said Tom MacIsaac, CEO of RBmedia. "Author's Republic is the only independent marketplace for self-published authors and the only platform that can deliver on that promise."
Author's Republic will be run independently, as a sister company to RBmedia, by its existing team based in Toronto, Canada. As part of the deal, RBmedia also acquired Novel Audio, a small audiobook publishing imprint operated by the Author's Republic team.
