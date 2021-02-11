LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Read news in Spanish
RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced the acquisition of Booka's audiobook publishing business and its full catalog of Spanish language titles. Booka, a leading audiobook producer in Spain, will retain its professional services audio production business.
Since 2014, Booka has produced top-quality Spanish-language audiobooks, including bestsellers from authors such as Juan Gómez-Jurado, Fernando Gamboa, Jorge Magano, and Marc Reklau. Booka titles feature the best-known narrators in Spain.
Albert Codina Llorens, founder of Booka, said, "I built Booka's audio catalog over the years with great care. Putting it in the hands of RBmedia was the right choice for me and for my authors. I can trust that the titles will be widely sold around the Spanish-speaking world under good terms, in all markets, and with all resellers. I know RBmedia has big plans to increase this part of their business, and I am looking forward to seeing my work continue to grow in their hands."
The opportunity for audiobooks in the Spanish-language market is expanding at a record pace. According to a recent study by Dosdoce, between 2017 and 2019, sales growth in that market more than doubled.
"Audiobook listening is a global phenomenon that crosses language and culture," said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. "With Booka as a cornerstone, we will build our Spanish-language audio publishing to include premier global properties—both fiction and nonfiction—while also capturing the distinct local and regional authors required to serve all Spanish listeners."
About RBmedia
RBmedia is the largest audiobook producer in the world. With more than 50,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
