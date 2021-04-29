LANDOVER, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced a surge in downloads of its audiobook "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder after the film won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actress (Frances McDormand) and Best Director (Chloé Zhao). The 2021 winners were announced at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on April 25.
Produced by RBmedia's HighBridge Audio, the audiobook takes listeners on a journey from the beet fields of North Dakota to the wilderness campgrounds of California to an Amazon warehouse in Texas, where people who once might have kicked back to enjoy their sunset years are hard at work. Underwater on mortgages or finding that Social Security comes up short, they're hitting the road in astonishing numbers, forming a new community of nomads—RV and van-dwelling migrant laborers, or "workampers." Bruder tells a compelling, eye-opening tale of both the economy's dark underbelly and the extraordinary resilience, creativity, and hope of these hardworking, quintessential Americans—many of them single women—who have traded rootedness for the dream of a better life.
"When acquiring new titles, a key part of our process is to identify emerging authors—this is where RBmedia shines," said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. "'Nomadland' struck a chord with us and we were confident it would find a substantial audience. We're grateful for the opportunity to convey this story on audio for listeners everywhere and happy to see the work receive the honor and recognition it deserves."
The book has also garnered a host of accolades and was recognized as the New York Times Editors' Choice and Notable Book, part of Library Journal's list of the Top Ten Books of 2017 and the Booklist Editors' Choice of 2017, among others.
The "Nomadland" audiobook is available for download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.
