TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centralized monitoring is more important now than ever before due to the constraints and challenges placed on clinical trials during the global pandemic. Centralized monitoring fits into a comprehensive risk-based quality management (RBQM) strategy. This webinar will focus on making RBQM accessible, providing an overview of how to get started and how users can embed RBQM processes directly into clinical trial management system (CTMS) workflows to improve adoption.
This webinar will address many of the common barriers; system and budget requirements; terminology and process uncertainty; and key risk indicator (KRI) development and management. It will also include a framework and tips for how teams of all sizes can quickly get started, as well as provide practical expertise on risk-based quality management implementation approaches. RBQM best practices will also be discussed.
Register for this webinar to hear experts from ARG, Erin Farris, Vice-President of Operations and Brad Whitlow, Project Director, share the RBQM components they have implemented, how they operationalized them, techniques to address common challenges and metrics to measure success. The featured speaker from Veeva, Lauren Garson, Senior Director, Clinical Strategy, will explain how companies can take a holistic approach to risk management and the value of risk-based quality management unified with CTMS processes.
Join the live webinar on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit RBQM 101: Getting Started with Risk-Based Quality Management.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks