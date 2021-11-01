WEBSTER, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCare, creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, and Special Care Systems, a healthcare communications integrator and RCare top distributor, have been named Top 100 Businesses for 2021 by the Greater Rochester Chamber.
Both companies have received the honor before, but never in the same year. "It's the first time we've won the award together," said Ann Kowal, President and owner of Special Care. "It's an exciting celebration for both companies."
Special Care Systems integrates healthcare solutions from a variety of companies, including RCare, into customized systems for hospitals and senior care communities. "When someone needs help, whether in a nursing home, assisted living, independent living, or a hospital, we make sure that if they push a button, they get the help they need," said Ann.
This is the third time Special Care Systems has received the Chamber Top 100 honor. "It gives me great pride, knowing that we've been so successful in our community and in such a competitive marketplace," said Ann. "This past year was filled with extra challenges, especially projects that needed to be done very quickly. We were successful in swiftly responding to the critical needs for our clients, so they could quickly respond to the needs of those they serve."
RCare also successfully rose to the challenge of the pandemic, creating the Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable nurse call system that can be quickly and easily installed and reliably operated in emergency situations. It has been deployed nationwide to temporary hospitals and field operations responding to surges in COVID cases or other crises. RCare was honored as a 2020 COVID-19 Health Care Hero by the Rochester Chamber, for its impact on the quality of health care during the pandemic.
Special Care Systems and RCare have a shared history. Special Care Systems was founded in 2002 by Ann and her husband Myron Kowal. Ann credits Myron with being ahead of his time. "He understood the important impact that wireless was going to have on the industry and envisioned the market growth potential in senior housing."
Five years after starting the company, Myron left Special Care to start RCare, a company which manufactured wireless pendants for summoning assistance. Its product line has since expanded, and RCare's nurse call systems are now among the most advanced and feature-rich in the industry. RCare offers both wired and wireless solutions, and its systems integrate with industry-leading EHRs and wander management systems, as well as most existing nurse call hardware, making it easier for communities to build a new, more responsive system at a lower cost.
Initially, the two companies shared office space and resources, but with both experiencing rapid growth, they soon needed to move to larger facilities to serve their national and international customers.
In early 2021, Myron retired and sold RCare to Webster-native Jeff Knauss. "I'm grateful to have taken on the leadership of a company with the history and legacy that RCare has," Knauss said. "I'm proud of the honor this company has received, and I can promise that we will continue to focus on the mission that Myron set for us."
The 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards ceremony will be held on November 4.
We are New York State's premier provider and integrator for healthcare communications. We use systems, equipment and technology to get the Right Caregiver to the Right Patient at the Right Time. We take a practical, solutions-based approach to communications. Our communication expertise spans the Healthcare continuum, including the most state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospitals. Contact sales@specialcaresys.com or call 585-671-1180.
RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.
