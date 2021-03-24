WAYNE, Pa., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCH Solutions (RCH), a global provider of Bio-IT computing expertise for Life Sciences and Healthcare firms of all sizes, adds depth to its team of scientific experts with the hiring of Armando Pardillo, Ph.D., as a cheminformatics specialist. Pardillo, who earned his doctorate in computational chemistry from Florida International University in Miami, will join RCH's already robust team of scientists focused on providing unique and specialized analytical and technical services to the company's expanding customer base.
"RCH's differentiator is very clear: we deliver a very specialized set of IT and engineering services to a niche group working in drug R&D, and we do it with more expertise, experience, and accountability than others," said Michael Riener, President of RCH Solutions. "As a result, customers are increasingly turning to our company for better resourcing solutions in support of their most complex Bio-IT challenges. Armando is the latest example of the commitment we've made to consistently deliver the most advanced set of skills to those who rely on us."
Over the past several years, RCH has focused on the expansion of this area of its business, adding bench, data and computational scientists across a range of scientific disciplines, including computer-aided drug design (CADD), bio and cheminformatics, genomics, and immunology, among others. These highly skilled scientists complement RCH's broader team of experienced cross-functional IT specialists and engineers to create a powerhouse of resources trained to understand and address the very specific Bio-IT needs of drug development.
"When customers engage RCH, they gain a partner," Riener continued. "We become an extension of their team to help both sides of the business—research and IT—meet their specific objectives. And we're able to do that because the expertise of our team is unmatched."
Dr. Pardillo's areas of expertise include computational chemistry and cheminformatics with a focus on automation for drug discovery/design pipelines; molecular docking and screening; QSAR, and instrument integration. In addition, he has experience in molecular and quantum mechanics, and molecular dynamics, as well as high-performance computing. He joins RCH from Precise Software Solutions, where he served as a cheminformatician and lead on separate projects to develop an electronic toxicological decision tree and merge distinct chemical databases. Before then, he worked in scientific informatics for LabAnswer (later acquired by Accenture).
"I'm very excited to be a part of the RCH team," said Dr. Pardillo. "I'm a problem-solver by nature, and I'm eager to lend my experience and expertise to help our customers solve some of their most critical challenges and, ultimately, improve the lives of the patients who rely on them."
