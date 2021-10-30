SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keeping up its promise to provide excellent multilingual support, RChilli has recently added more languages to its Search & Match Engine. These new languages are Portuguese, Dutch, Turkish, and Russian.
It is great news for RChilli users because they can now find matches quickly and easily with enhanced multilingual search. This new addition of languages makes Search & Match Engine more capable of bringing remarkable results.
RChilli Search and Match Engine helps the users search & match resume/jobs with great relevancy and get the perfect candidate through normalized and enriched data. It supports searching in multiple languages. It automatically identifies the languages of the Resume/JD and extracts the information. There is no separate configuration required.
Apart from the new addition, the Search and Match Engine supports the following languages:
English
Spanish
German
French
Polish
Italian
Talking about this amazing progress, Paramdeep Singh-Head of Marketing, said, "We are happy to share that we have implemented four new languages in our Search & Match engine. RChilli is committed to delivering a remarkable user experience with its best-in-class services. Our team is continuously working on adding new languages to our products and making it easier for our users to find the right match. Soon, we will introduce more languages in Search & Match Engine."
RChilli is already parsing in 30+ languages.
To know more about the languages, please visit https://www.rchilli.com/languages.
About RChilli
RChilli is the trusted partner for parsing, matching, and data enrichment, providing companies, in 37+ countries, with solutions built for the future of technology and recruiting. RChill's innovative products, backed by an industry-leading tech stack, power the processing of 3.5+ billion docs a year for 1,700+ employers and top global recruiting platforms. Enabling companies to hire better talent faster since 2010, RChilli is ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant.
