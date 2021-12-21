SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli expands its multilingual capabilities by adding Arabic to the list of languages for its resume parser. After offering remarkable advancements in its products, the company is strengthening its multilingual support.
Arabic is written in the right to left format, which makes it more challenging to comprehend. Even though there is new and advanced technology applied to resume extraction, many resume parsers still find it difficult to parse non-English resumes. But RChilli can quickly parse such resumes with its amazing multilingual functionality.
The company is already supporting 30+ languages. Adding Arabic to this list expands the scope for RChilli to target Middle Eastern countries. This new addition will undoubtedly help RChilli resume parser to provide exceptional results to the users.
RChilli is already providing full parsing in the following languages:
- English
- German
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Dutch
- Japanese
- French
- Spanish
- Turkish
- Italian
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Russian
On the new addition, Vinay Johar, CEO-RChilli, said, "At RChilli, we help our users efficiently process large volumes of resumes. We want to expand our global reach so that ATS, Job boards, and enterprises in every country can experience the benefits of parsing. Our multilingual functionality makes it easy for us to achieve this goal. By adding Arabic to our resume parser, we can now help the companies in Middle Eastern countries find the right talent with ease."
To know more about the languages, please visit https://www.rchilli.com/languages.
About RChilli
RChilli is the trusted partner for parsing, matching, and data enrichment, providing companies, in 37+ countries, with solutions built for the future of technology and recruiting. RChilli's innovative products, backed by an industry-leading tech stack, power the processing of 3.5+ billion docs a year for 1600+ top global recruiting platforms. Enabling companies to hire better talent faster since 2010, RChilli is ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant. RChilli is also a proud partner of Salesforce, Oracle PeopleSoft, and Oracle HCM Cloud.
