SAN RAMON, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli today announced it has launched Resume Parser on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to speed up their recruitment process by automating the process of extracting applicant information from resumes and storing it in the Salesforce platform. With RChilli's resume parser, users can reduce manual data entry as the parser automatically extracts resume/CV data into 140+ data fields. RChilli is one of the most trusted partners for parsing, matching, and data enrichment for global recruiting platforms.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, RChilli Resume Parser is currently available on AppExchange
RChilli Resume Parser
RChilli Resume Parser helps users automate the contact creation process within Salesforce. They can easily import multiple resumes and pull data from emails directly into their database in just a few seconds. With this solution, the users can also extract complete resume information in 140+ fields such as education, experience, skills, contact details, etc.
Comments on the News
On this launch, Vinay Johar, CEO-RChilli, said, "At RChilli, we are committed to providing ease of use of our services. This AppExchange solution will make us closer to the companies who are using or intending to use Salesforce as their recruiting platform. RChilli can be an important part of the recruiting workflow."
Josh Adams, Director of ERP Operations-RChilli, said, "Joining Salesforce AppExchange is very exciting. Salesforce customers can now implement and use one of the most trusted resume parsing solutions there. This is only the beginning!"
"RChilli is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by bringing automation into their recruitment process," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Additional Resources
About RChilli
RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment for global recruiting platforms. It started its operations in 2010. With its intelligent solutions like Resume/JD Parser, Search & Match Engine, Taxonomy, and Enrichment, it helps ATS, job boards, and enterprises who need the ability to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. As of now, the company is processing 2.5 billion+ docs per year. It is an ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant organization serving 1600+ customers in 34+ countries. Visit http://www.rchilli.com for more details.
