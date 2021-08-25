SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli is proud to announce that RChilli Resume Parser is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be easily integrated with Oracle HCM Cloud.
With RChilli + Oracle HCM Cloud Profile Import Plugin, RChilli can now help Oracle customers increase candidate apply rate on their career page by up to 85% through its resume parser.
It enables many use cases for Oracle HCM Cloud users to automate their recruitment process.
Increase candidate apply rate- Once a candidate uploads a resume, RChilli will automatically fill in the application form in Oracle HCM Cloud by extracting data from the resume. As a result, the candidates save their time by applying on the go, increasing the candidate apply rate by up to 85%.
Quickly close jobs- As RChilli resume parser extracts candidate information in 140+ data fields, it becomes easy for the recruiters to shortlist candidates quickly with the help of extracted data.
"RChilli is known for making integration a fast and quick process. When we introduced our easy integration in less than 30 minutes, it brought a remarkable change in the HR Tech space. We are a trusted partner of our customers because we stand by our promise to deliver services on time. With RChilli + Oracle HCM Cloud Profile Import Plugin, I recommend that the time has come when we should start using parser rather than wait for integration," said Vinay Johar, CEO-RChilli.
"With our presence on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we are now committed to the Oracle customers for offering the best of our services and empowering them to experience the benefits of our resume parser," said Josh Adams, Director-ERP Operations, RChilli.
About RChilli
RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment for global recruiting platforms. It started its operations in 2010. With its intelligent solutions like Resume/JD Parser, Search & Match Engine, Taxonomy, and Enrichment, it helps ATS, job boards, and enterprises who need the ability to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. RChilli is a proud partner of Salesforce, Oracle PeopleSoft, and Oracle HCM Cloud. As of now, the company is processing 8 billion+ docs per year. It is an ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant organization serving 1600+ customers in 37+ countries. Visit http://www.rchilli.com for more details.
About Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.
