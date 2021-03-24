SAN RAMON, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli is excited to announce that it is officially certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2013.
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized information security standard. It defines the requirements for ISMS (Information Security Management System) and provides guidelines to the organizations for managing the security of assets.
With these international standards, RChilli promises to offer enhanced data security. After a series of audits and rigorous checks, the company received this certification and is committed to following a consistent and high-quality security system. The ISO certification leads the company to adopt a systematic approach in handling sensitive data and keeping it secure.
As the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data enrichment for global recruiting platforms, RChilli is known for its intelligent solutions i.e. Resume Parser, Search & Match 2.0, Taxonomy 3.0, and Enrichment. The company lives by its brand promise with this certification. It is very particular about handling its customers' data and works on a mission to continuously improve its security standards.
This big news is proof of RChilli's compliance with the international security standards. The certificate ensures that:
- RChilli identifies all potential risks and applies controls to the same.
- It operates according to information security practices and standards.
- It implements, maintains, and improves the ISMS with regular audits and reviews.
- It protects both internal and external data.
On this achievement, Vinay Johar, CEO-RChilli, said, "I thank RChilli team for putting in their hard work and best efforts to get the ISO 27001 certification. At RChilli, we are committed to making continuous improvements in our products and services. With ISO, we have now added the highest security standards to our processes to meet the expectations of our customers."
According to Paramdeep Singh, Head of Marketing-RChilli, "We are now a more trusted partner for our customers when it comes to information security and privacy management. This certification clearly states that we have identified risks and put in place preventive measures to protect our organization from information breaches."
Vinod Bhardwaj, CTO-RChilli, said, "This certification is very helpful for our internal processes such as making data security processes, managing the server, and other processes. Now we have guidelines in hand that make it very easy to manage everything. Also, we have backup plans ready for any disaster."
About RChilli
RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment for global recruiting platforms. Its clients include ATS, job boards, and enterprises that need the ability to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. They get more productive by using automated parsing, matching, and scoring system and get perfect candidates in a fraction of time. To learn more about RChilli, please visit https://www.rchilli.com.
