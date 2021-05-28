SAN RAMON, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli is pleased to announce the launch of its new multilingual website, customer portal, and helpdesk. These are now available in several languages such as Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.
These new changes offer easy and quick access to complete information about RChilli. The main aim of making them multilingual is to ensure that they are accessible to everyone across the world.
RChilli is committed to providing an incredible experience to its users with its best-in-class services. It is a part of the ongoing efforts of the company to enhance the availability and quality of information to its users worldwide in the best possible way.
RChilli is going global with its customer base in 37 countries and 6 continents and processing 8 billion documents a year. This new transformation will engage a more extensive customer database.
On this launch, Paramdeep Singh, Head of Marketing-RChilli, said, "The new initiative of launching a multilingual website, customer portal, and helpdesk is a step forward to expand our global reach. We understand that most of our users do not have English as their first language. That's why we want to make our product information available in various languages to all the users across the world so that everyone can enjoy the power of automation."
About RChilli
RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment Market for Global Recruiting Platforms. After starting its operations in 2010, it is helping its customers streamline their recruitment process with its intelligent solutions like Resume/JD Parser, Search & Match Engine, Taxonomy, and Enrichment. It helps ATS, job boards, and enterprises who need the ability to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. It is an ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant organization serving 1600+ customers in 37+ countries. Visit http://www.rchilli.com for more details.
