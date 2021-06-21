SAN RAMON, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RChilli announced its Data Migration Service that will streamline the process of onboarding new clients into an ATS by migrating their data from old ATS/CRM to the new ATS.
The company has been serving ATS, Job boards, and Enterprises for the last decade with its intelligent solutions like resume parser, semantic search & match, taxonomy, and data enrichment. It is now introducing a data migration service exclusively for ATS to make the data migration process easy without any technical glitch.
The need for data migration arises when an enterprise invests in a new ATS or shifts from an old ATS to a new one. The entire data, including candidates, jobs, notes, users, etc., needs to be migrated smoothly to the new ATS. Even though the applicant tracking systems are built with the best of functionality, they still need external help to offer a smooth data migration.
RChilli is quick enough to recognize this need and offers a seamless data migration process with its best-in-class technology.
With this perfect service, the company makes sure that it:
- Easily migrates data keeping the data security intact
- Reduces data migration cost for the enterprises
- Offers quick coordination of candidate and jobs data
- Simplifies the complex data structures and migrate with ease
Making this announcement, Vinay Johar, CEO-RChilli, said, "Data migration is a risky process. There is a fear of data getting lost, corrupted along with high data migration costs. At RChilli, we ensure that we offer a seamless, safe, and secure data migration process that transfers the data with utmost ease without leaving a scope of error."
Read this article to know about the challenges of migrating data and how RChilli data migration solves them.
For more information on RChilli data migration service, visit https://www.rchilli.com/solutions/data-migration.
About RChilli
RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment Market for Global Recruiting Platforms. After starting its operations in 2010, it is helping its customers streamline their recruitment process with its intelligent solutions like Resume/JD Parser, Search & Match Engine, Taxonomy, and Enrichment. It helps ATS, job boards, and enterprises who need the ability to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. It is an ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant organization serving 1600+ customers in 37+ countries. Visit http://www.rchilli.com for more details.
