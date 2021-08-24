PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCN, Grande and Wave, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today announced its recognition as exemplary organizations in PCMag's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, PCMag's 2021 Business Choice Awards, PCMag's 2021 Fastest ISPs of 2021, and U.S. News & World Report's Best Internet Service Providers of 2021 list.
According to PCMag, the largest professional reviewer of consumer electronics and technology products worldwide, and its readers, RCN, Grande and Wave were ranked among the top Best Internet Service Providers (ISP) of the year. RCN and Grande have also been recognized as a top small-to-medium business ISP. The results from PCMag's 2021 Reader's Choice Awards include accolades in the following categories:
- RCN,* Grande* and Wave* were a top ranked Residential ISP in: Overall Satisfaction, Installation/Setup, Cost/Value, Reliability, Speed, Ease of Use, Customer Service, Tech Support, Repairs, and Likelihood to Recommend.
- RCN and Wave Business* ranked #1 Business ISP in Overall Satisfaction. Wave Business also ranked #1 in Installation/Setup, Reliability, Ease of Use and Tech Support. This year, RCN Business received PCMag's coveted Business Choice ISP for 2021, with a "whopping" customer rating of 8.7 for overall satisfaction – the highest PCMag has ever seen in the history of this survey.
Additionally, U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team recognized RCN as a Best Internet Service Provider of 2021. U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing an internet service provider and covers a range of topics including connection type, download/upload speed, and value. RCN is recognized as one of the most affordable options in the U.S. News ratings.
"Thank you to all of our loyal residential and business customers who continue to trust us with their internet connectivity needs," said Chris Fenger, COO of RCN, Grande, and Wave. "We appreciate continuing to be recognized as a top provider across the country. At RCN, Grande, and Wave we remain focused on providing our customers with innovative new technologies and unmatched customer service. Additionally, we want to recognize and thank our front-line teams across the nation who continue to work tirelessly to provide customers with excellent service, without whom recognition from our customers through these awards programs would not have been possible."
Customers have recognized the companies for their unwavering commitment to quality and customer service throughout the years. As the joint organization continues to expand into new markets, it remains an industry leader in residential and business solutions through a growing portfolio of technology offerings of fiber and broadband services that offer some of the fastest speeds available.
For information on RCN, please visit, http://www.rcn.com. For more on Grande Communications, please visit http://www.mygrande.com. For more on Wave Broadband, please visit http://www.wavebroadband.com.
*Rankings relevant to RCN's specific service areas in Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC; to Grande's specific service areas in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Midland/Odessa, San Antonio, San Marcos, Greater Temple Area and Waco; to Wave's specific service areas in California, Oregon and Washington.
About RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband
RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (http://www.mygrande.com) and Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebroadband.com) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide industry-leading high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).
