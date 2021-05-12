PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., have joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) to ensure members of its communities maintain connectivity and have access to the internet needed to work and attend school remotely from home during the COVID-19 health emergency.
The EBBP is a nationwide federal program temporarily providing $3.2 billion to help households in need due to the pandemic pay for internet access. Eligible current and new customers will receive up to $50 per month off broadband services and related equipment, until federal funds are depleted. With RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch's already affordable pricing, this means that qualified applicants could receive totally free high-speed internet and equipment rentals for a limited time after application of the EBB program credit and supplemental company credit on select plans.
"Supporting our customers and communities during this extended period of uncertainty has been, and will continue to be, our main priority," said Chris Fenger, Chief Operating Officer of RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch. "While we're all seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, families and individuals continue to be affected by the pandemic's economic impact and until that subsides, we'll do everything we can to ensure they remain connected to loved ones, engaged in their education, productive at work and able to unwind with their favorite shows and movies. The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide additional support on top of our pre-existing COVID-19 response programs, further ensuring no customers in need will be without connectivity."
Those interested in signing up can:
1. Confirm eligibility at the National Verifier Database at http://www.checklifeline.org/lifeline;
2. Choose RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband or enTouch as your service provider;
3. Call to receive High-Speed Internet Service free after application of the EBB program credit and supplemental company credit on select plans for qualified applicants.
Available services and equipment include award-winning internet services with speeds ranging from 100 – 300Mbps,* no data overage fees and a modem/router. The EBB discount is not available on all rate plans.
To learn more about the EBBP and sign up for free RCN, Grande, Wave, or enTouch's broadband service, please visit: http://www.rcn.com/ebb, http://www.mygrande.com/ebb, http://www.wavehome.com/ebb, http://www.entouch.net/ebb.
*Available speeds vary by area.
About RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch
RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (http://www.mygrande.com), Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebroadband.com) and enTouch Systems (http://www.entouch.net) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and metropolitan Washington, DC (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch Systems) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).
