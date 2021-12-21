Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day Virtual Seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others.

We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this virtual seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

  • Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
  • Review case studies.
  • Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
  • RoHS and REACH guidelines
  • REACH Registration of Substances
  • Introduction to REACH
  • Articles and REACH
  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
  • Supply chain communication
  • Compliance enforcement
  • Basics of RoHS
  • Background and content of RoHS
  • Responsibility for RoHS
  • International requirements of RoHS
  • Material testing methods
  • Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
  • Reporting to management and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST)

  • Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs
  • Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies
  • Lunch
  • Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements
  • Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST)

  • 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies
  • Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools
  • Lunch
  • Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process
  • Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vl2zg

