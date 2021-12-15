HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Cyber Charter School's Career Pathways program, which connects high school students to career opportunities in various fields through a robust certification and badging program, announces a new carpentry track, expanding career exploration options for high school students throughout Pennsylvania.
Available starting January 2022 for high school students of the unique, tuition-free, online public charter school, the carpentry program will allow students to gain skills in woodworking and construction, thanks to a partnership with Maplewoodshop and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
"We are excited to launch this important program for our high school students next semester," said JD Smith, director of the Career Pathways Program. "Thanks to Reach Cyber's new partnership with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and Maplewoodshop, we are able to create an exciting opportunity and experience for students to gain skills in an essential trade, earn credit for their mastery, and get a jump start on their career through apprenticeship opportunities."
The carpentry program will be available to students in grades 10-12, with the curriculum intensifying as they advance grade levels. Students will receive a textbook and a personal workbench provided by Maplewoodshop to use at home with various woodworking tools, allowing them to build realistic models to scale. Carpentry I and II will span one semester each, while Carpentry III will span a full school year.
Upon earning their certification of completion for the courses, Reach Cyber students will be able to receive an apprenticeship opportunity through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. They will be able to apply skills learned in the program to work on real-life construction projects. Not only will those who completed Reach Cyber's courses be considered top candidates for the apprenticeship - they will also be immediately credited for one year of the four-year apprenticeship.
Wyatt Anderson, newly hired as a full-time Reach Cyber instructor, will lead the Career Pathways' carpentry program. He joins Reach Cyber with prior experience in education and as a carpenter and electrician. According to Anderson, the carpentry program will further emphasize the importance of trades as options for students post-graduation.
"College is a fantastic option for students, as are trades," said Anderson. "With this program, we are offering a chance for students to see that doing something great goes beyond taking a test and reading a textbook. Trades such as carpentry allow individuals to explore and advance their intelligence and education through hands-on experience."
It's not just the physical skills that students can acquire from pursuing the carpentry track under the Career Pathways program. According to Smith, students can also sharpen their soft skills.
"Students can work on their problem solving, teambuilding, and goal setting by participating in this program," said Smith. "They can also gain entrepreneurship skills. There are so many career paths available, and at Reach Cyber, we are providing the foundation for our students to go forth and explore many of those options while still in high school."
Organizing one of the first programs of its kind, Reach Cyber, Maplewoodshop and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America intend to eventually invite other high schools that don't have programming opportunities like this to also enroll their students in Reach Cyber's carpentry course.
To learn more about Reach Cyber's Career Pathways Program or other offerings, visit http://www.ReachCyberCharter.com.
Reach Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public charter for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. Reach Cyber, a Pennsylvania Connections Academy, creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Reach Cyber incorporates STEM-enrichment opportunities, as well as flexible pacing options that allow students to choose from a traditional calendar option, year-round option, or for high school students, an accelerated schedule.
