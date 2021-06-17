PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Marketing, a provider of integrated marketing solutions, recently announced it has expanded its b2b lead generation services, offering four new lead generation programs.
Accurate Leads – Reach's triple verified omni-channel database is comprised of 50 million business executives that can be reached directly through postal, email, phone, and display – offered at 10 cents per record.
Engaged Leads – In this program, advertiser-supplied custom content is deployed to Reach's database of verified business professionals to solicit their interest and engagement. Full contact information on all engaged prospects is then delivered to the advertiser in any format, cadence, and timeline they need – offered at $15 per lead.
Qualified Leads – In this program, the advertiser's email is transmitted directly to Reach's database of verified business professionals. Each individual that engages receives a follow-up call where they are asked custom-targeted questions to understand their interests, intent, and timelines – offered at $50 per lead.
High-Conversion Leads – In this program, the advertiser's ad and website appear when prospects are searching for the very product or service that their company provides. This produces high-quality, conversion-ready leads that are prepared to buy – offered at $3,000 per month with a 3 month commitment.
Reach Marketing's CEO Greg Grdodian has a keen understanding of a sales team's needs to "always be producing" sales. "It is vital that the sales team have high-quality, accurate leads that will help build their brand, boost their sales pipeline, and grow their revenue. We help marketing, sales, and business owners achieve their goals by providing them with high-quality leads," said Grdodian. "Our Reach team comprises solution-oriented professionals who are passionate about producing innovative lead generation solutions to our B2B clients."
Reach Marketing offers integrated marketing solutions to small, medium, and large businesses across all industries. Founded in 2011, Reach Marketing also offers database marketing, email marketing, data enhancement and marketing automation consulting services. With the help of its dedicated employees, the company is thriving even during COVID-19. Based in Pearl River, NY, with offices in California, Arizona and Florida, Reach Marketing has made Inc 5000's prestigious list of fastest growing companies 2 years in a row.
