SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Read Fenner, Vice President, Global Sales, Nexsan, a StorCentric Company, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.
"It is indeed a great honor to be recognized by the esteemed CRN editorial team and named once again to CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list," said Fenner. "I believe it underscores their recognition and appreciation that even as StorCentric has grown so dramatically over the past years, we have remained laser focused on providing our channel with a best-in-class partnership experience."
Fenner continued, "A prime example of this is StorCentric's recently announced Nexsan Channel Partner Certification Program, which enables Nexsan channel partners to further enhance their ability to serve end clients' data management and security needs, fortify their trusted advisor status and drive new and lucrative business opportunities."
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
To learn more about StorCentric's Nexsan Channel Partner Program, please visit: https://www.nexsan.com/nexsan-partners/.
About Read Fenner
Read Fenner has worked across numerous facets of the IT reseller channel for over 25 years. Having experienced the channel as both a reseller and a manufacturer, Fenner truly appreciates the power of the channel and the importance of building and maintaining tight relationships with channel partners. Fenner also believes that the value proposition that a manufacturer offers to their channel, and their commitment to their channel partners, are the two most important determinants of the success of any channel program.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
