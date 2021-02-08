THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexsan, a StorCentric company, and a global enterprise leader in secure and reliable storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Read Fenner, Vice President of Global Sales, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. This is the third consecutive year that Fenner has been recognized. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth.
Having worked across virtually every facet of the IT reseller channel for the past 25 years with both resellers and manufacturers, Fenner was heralded for his unrivaled ability to translate his wealth of knowledge and experience into an effective and easily communicated value proposition, tied-to innovative, real-world proven technology. The result is highly productive, mutually profitable, enduring relationships with channel partners.
"I am very pleased and proud to represent Nexsan, a StorCentric company, as a CRN 2021 Channel Chief - all the more so, as this is my third consecutive year being recognized on this prestigious list," said Fenner. "It is gratifying to be recognized for meeting and exceeding the IT and business requirements of our channel partners and end customers, particularly over the past year's very challenging circumstances. In the past year we have expanded our solutions portfolio, including Unbreakable Backup to provide security against ransomware threats, QLC flash solutions for unbeatable price performance metrics and a robust data mobility software platform." He continued, "I look forward to the year ahead and to working with our channel partners to, as always, enable our customers to adapt to new challenges and embrace new opportunities."
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
Tweet this: Read Fenner of @Nexsan, a @StorCentric Company, Recognized as 2021 @CRN Channel Chief https://www.nexsan.com/nexsan-news-and-press/ @TheChannelCo #CRNChannelChiefs
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage critical business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has built a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure solutions. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class and award-winning data management solutions for Enterprise and SMB customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M data management solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
©2021 StorCentric. StorCentric, Nexsan, Drobo, Retrospect, Vexata, and Violin Systems are registered trademarks of StorCentric. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All other products and brands in this announcement may be registered trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR for StorCentric, 508-397-0131, storcentric@touchdownpr.com
Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, (508) 416-1175, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
SOURCE StorCentric