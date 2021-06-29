PORTLAND, Maine, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readiness Associates (RA), a global, virtual, tech-based consultancy with headquarters in Portland, Maine, empowers enterprise leaders and employees to weather any natural or manmade adversity. Today, RA announces Michael Burke has joined the company in the role of Business Continuity Executive. Mr. Burke, a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, brings decades of experience in risk management and business continuity planning. Mr. Burke has also served in senior management positions with Vero Insurance (NZ) and Zurich Municipal (UK).
In his new role, Mr. Burke will support the overall business objectives of RA through risk assessments and effective action planning. He joins a growing team of emergency preparedness and business continuity experts helping organizations around the world mitigate the impact of worst-case scenario events on the wellbeing of their employees and their ability to operate.
"Mike's addition highlights our commitment to mitigating losses from a significant spike in negative events globally," said RA's CEO, Michael J. Boardman. "With Mike on our team, we can deliver emergency preparedness and business continuity services more effectively to enterprises in other parts of the world."
About Readiness Associates
Readiness Associates (RA) enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuite(TM) of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: http://www.readinessassociates.com.
Media Contact
Chris Rosa, Readiness Associates, (866) 810-0077, chris.rosa@readinessassociates.com
SOURCE Readiness Associates