PORTLAND, Maine, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readiness Associates, provider of comprehensive emergency preparedness and business continuity services, today announces the company's new name as ReadyGlobal. The change reflects a commitment to meet growing international market demand to help organizations assess and prepare for threats, mitigate risk, and reduce financial loss and downtime from any natural or manmade adversity. By empowering employees at all levels with the customized tools and training needed to weather such events, ReadyGlobal will broaden its mission to build resilient teams who are prepared for any crisis.
ReadyGlobal has partnered with enterprises from a wide variety of verticals as their first line of defense against any potential threat to employees or operations. ReadySuite™ is the company's core offering of comprehensive, integrated products and services, providing leaders and stakeholders from organizations of all sizes with an onsite or virtual partner, and an innate structure for achieving consistency in risk management, governance, performance, training, resiliency, and resourcing.
ReadyGlobal's team includes certified experts with decades of "boots on the ground" experience serving organizations such as the American Red Cross, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA. The company recently formed an Advisory Board of proven leaders from diverse backgrounds, geographies, and verticals that include consulting, technology, healthcare, law, communications, insurance, finance, and more. Together with strategic solutions partners, ReadyGlobal is poised to address the demands of a world where truly existential threats to an organization are an unfortunate reality.
"COVID forced many companies, including ours, to reevaluate who we needed to be in a post- pandemic world," said Michael J. Boardman, CEO. "Although cases have increased with the Delta variant of late, we're fully prepared to 'reconnect' with our clients to protect assets, especially employees, communities, supply chains, and jobs. We need to keep our clients' businesses open despite unprecedented challenges and significant increases in negative events globally."
About ReadyGlobal
ReadyGlobal enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuite™ of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at:
Media Contact
Chris Rosa, Readiness Associates, 1-866-810-0077, SAFE@READYGLOBALNOW.COM
SOURCE Readiness Associates