PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReadyGlobal (RG) now features ReadyCyber™ that makes cybersecurity simple and manageable, 24/7, online, available now. ReadyCyber™ features multiple layers of defense, a cyber-smart culture of employee awareness, and institutional knowledge.
"Breaches at organizations are increasing rapidly, and the impact can be devastating," says John Panchery, RG's Chief Client Engagement Officer. In fact, it's estimated that half or more of all cyberattacks target even smaller businesses, a trend that is expected to rise and continue. Panchery states, "The number one concern today of inquiries for ReadyGlobal's services is being hit by a cyber-attack and being unprepared." RG's cybersecurity dashboard includes Health Grade, Recommendations, Reports & Documents, Alerts & Notifications, Cybersecurity Toolbox, Checkups & Assessments, Policies, Plans, & Procedures, Awareness Training & Testing, and Technology Solutions.
ReadyGlobal enables leaders from any organization to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuite™ of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organization in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: http://www.readyglobalnow.com
Beth Mitchell, ReadyGlobal, 866-810-0077, beth.mitchell@readyglobalnow.com
