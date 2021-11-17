PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReadyGlobal's threat and incident planning product, ReadyProcedures™, assists businesses in identifying threats and hazards to produce integrated, coordinated, and synchronized tasks. So, when an emergency unfolds, your staff will have the tools necessary to quickly execute your Business Continuity and Emergency Response Plans.

John Panchery, Chief Client Engagement Officer, an expert in the risk-management environment, notes, "The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of just-in-time automated response procedures and job action sheets that are essential to operations and resilience." RG's ReadyProcedures™ will help you to identify and analyze risks, operational goals, and resource demands to develop business-appropriate procedures and staff assigned tasks that provide you the mechanisms to maintain and restore continuity of operations from the onset of an incident through recovery.

About ReadyGlobal

ReadyGlobal enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuite™ of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organization in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: http://www.readyglobalnow.com

