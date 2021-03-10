SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReadySign, the electronic signature solution built for the education sector, is thrilled to announce a charitable initiative to support the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC).
The charity drive will see ReadySign target a $100,000 donation for CEC in 2021.
ReadySign is a growing provider of electronic signature services to schools, districts and special education departments across the country. CEC is an international organization, dedicated to improving the educational success of children with disabilities and/or gifts and talents.
Will Reynolds, CEO of ReadySign, said:
"As a growing supplier to the education sector, and special education departments in particular, the ReadySign team wanted to show its support for educators and the incredible work they do, especially during these difficult times.
"Our exciting new partnership with CEC allows us to focus our support on an area of work that is of huge importance to our customers. We're committed to making a donation to CEC on behalf of every new customer we work with in 2021, with a target of $100,000 for the year."
The ReadySign initiative has already raised more than $20,000 to support the work of CEC, as an increasing number of schools and districts turn to the platform to manage the secure signature of everyday forms, such as IEPs and permission slips. A donation will be made for each new customer, with a live total tracked on the company's website.
Responding to ReadySign's charity drive, Chad Rummel, Executive Director of CEC, said:
"We are so grateful for the support of ReadySign, not only through their financial contributions to support our important work but because they recognize the important role our members make in supporting students with exceptionalities.
"ReadySign's partnership comes as we enter our 100th anniversary of support for students with exceptionalities, and we are grateful to have ReadySign's support as we move the field forward."
ReadySign is sponsoring CEC's Learning Interactive Virtual Event (L.I.V.E.) from March 8 to March 13, with interactive product demos and the chance to meet product experts to discuss how electronic signature has helped special education teams streamline form signing through the COVID pandemic.
About ReadySign
ReadySign is a secure electronic signature solution, built for the education sector. ReadySign provides schools, districts and special education departments with a simple, low cost solution for getting everyday documents and forms, such as IEPs, permission slips and attendance records, signed by parents, students, teachers and administrators. Unlike other electronic signature providers, ReadySign charges one fixed cost to send unlimited documents to unlimited signers, and comes with secure document storage included.
ReadySign is a product of SecureDocs, Inc., whose mission is to create simple, smart document management solutions to accelerate business and minimize risk. SecureDocs, Inc. is located in Santa Barbara, California, and was founded by the team behind well-known software products including GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and RightScale. For more information about ReadySign, visit ReadySign.com.
About The Council for Exceptional Children
The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) is the largest international professional organization dedicated to improving the educational success of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents.
CEC advocates for appropriate governmental policies, sets professional standards, provides professional development, and helps professionals obtain conditions and resources necessary for effective professional practice. CEC is known as THE source for information, resources, and professional development for special educators.
CEC has local Units in all 50 states and Canada, as well as 18 optional Special Interest Divisions focused on a specific topic, specialty area, role, or exceptionality. CEC has Student Chapters at hundreds of colleges and universities.
