SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readysign by SecureDocs, Inc., the electronic signature solution, announced today that it has been selected as winner of the "e-Signature Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.
ReadySign gives remote teams the power to execute paperless, legally binding signatures, wherever they are. Teams can electronically send contracts, invoices, offer letters, NDAs, and other documents for signature, and utilize simple document management tools for filing and sharing documents.
Features include automated reminders and notifications, audit trails, and a personal signing dashboard that allows you to track documents throughout the signing process. All ReadySign accounts come with unlimited documents and signatures, document management, and advanced security.
"Today it's more important than ever for teams to be able to execute time-sensitive contracts remotely. When organizations utilize electronic signature solutions they can reduce document turnaround time by an average of 80%, cut mailing and printing expenses, and provide a greener alternative to paper-based processes," said Will Reynolds, CEO of ReadySign. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the Electronic Signature of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthough and are excited to continue to provide innovative solutions for our consumers."
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"The trust in electronic signatures as a secure and legal-binding form of signature is growing as expectations for a convenient, streamlined signing experience in this digital age also grows. Although we still value the personal element of putting a pen to paper, esignatures are the future for security and authentication in this new, remote world," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to ReadySign for winning our 'e-Signature Solution of the Year' award."
About ReadySign
ReadySign is simple, cloud-based electronic signature software that enables teams to execute paperless, legally binding signatures wherever they are. ReadySign allows users to remotely send and sign contracts, invoices, offer letters, and more and utilize simple document management for storing and sharing documents. Unlike other electronic signature providers, all ReadySign plans come with unlimited documents, unlimited signatures, and all features for a fixed price - no surprises.
ReadySign is a product of SecureDocs, Inc., whose mission is to create simple, smart document management solutions to accelerate business and minimize risk. SecureDocs, Inc. is located in Santa Barbara, California, and was founded by the team behind well-known software products including GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and RightScale. For more information about ReadySign, visit ReadySign.com.
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
